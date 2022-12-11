Kochi International Book Fest gets under way

December 11, 2022 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

 

Noted Hindi writer Govind Mishra inaugurated the Kochi International Book Festival at Ernakulathappan ground on Saturday. Former Ambassador T.P. Sreenivasan, critic M.K. Sanoo, and former Chief Justice of the Kolkata High Court Thottathil B. Radhakrishnan were present.  

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sanoo stressed the importance of books in shaping society. “The knowledge that one does not know anything is what leads to wisdom,” he said.  

Mr. Mishra lamented the death of emotions and thoughts as people greet one another by way of messages without ever meeting. Writers lived through their books, and therefore it was important to ensure book festivals would stay.

On Sunday, the Leela Menon Award will be presented. There will be a discussion with former diplomat Venu Rajamony.  

