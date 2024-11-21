 />
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
Kochi international book fest from November 29

Kochi Literature Festival 2024 to be held simultaneously at the book fest venue

Updated - November 21, 2024 09:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The 27th edition of the Kochi International Book Festival 2024 will be held at Ernakulathappan ground here from November 29 to December 8. Book discussions and cultural performances will be held as part of the event.

The eighth Kochi Literature Festival will be held simultaneously at the venue of the book fest. It will feature debates on current issues and will host artists, politicians, historians, poets, scientists, and journalists.

A communication issued here said that a children’s book fest was held at around 100 schools as part of the book fest. Children showcased books from their collection at home. Students of NSS Higher Secondary School, Thripunithura, brought the maximum number of books followed by Sreenarayana Vidyapeetom Public School, Thripunithura, and Vivekananda Vidhyalayam, Muvattupuzha.

The best schools received a cash prize of ₹5,000, ₹3,000, and ₹2,000 respectively. The awards will be presented at the venue on December 8, it said.

Published - November 21, 2024 09:25 pm IST

