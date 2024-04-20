GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kochi hospital performs rare surgery on youth to cure eating epilepsy

April 20, 2024 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Abhinath, a 22-year-old native of Kannur, who underwent a complex surgery for eating epilepsy disorder, along with his doctors at Medical Trust Hospital, Kochi.

Abhinath, a 22-year-old native of Kannur, who underwent a complex surgery for eating epilepsy disorder, along with his doctors at Medical Trust Hospital, Kochi. | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin

Doctors at Medical Trust Hospital here successfully performed a surgery on a 22-year-old youth diagnosed with eating epilepsy characterised by reflex seizures induced by food intake.

A native of Kannur, Abhinath had first faced the rare disorder when he was preparing for his Class 10 examination. He had been suffering over the past seven years due to the rare disorder in which seizures are triggered by eating.

A 12-hour-long brain surgery was performed by a medical team led by Dr. Chandu P., neurologist and epileptologist, and Nihal Ahemad, neurosurgeon, according to a communication.

