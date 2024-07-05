Kochi doctor uses smartwatch to aid passenger who fell ill on flight

A doctor used a smartwatch to help a 56-year-old woman on an Air India flight from Delhi to San Francisco who reportedly experienced dizziness and vomiting.

Gigy V. Kuruttukulam, senior neurologist and medical director at Rajagiri Hospital, Aluva, was on board the flight when the medical emergency occurred. He began examining the patient after presenting his identity card to the flight officials, according to a communication issued by Rajagiri Hospital. He monitored her oxygen saturation and conducted an ECG by placing his finger on the crown of the watch.

The examination revealed that her oxygen saturation was low, and her blood pressure was extremely high. The doctor administered injections available in the flight’s medical kit and monitored her closely, said the communication. A medical team in San Francisco was informed of the emergency, and she was shifted to a hospital immediately. The airline management was not available for comment.

