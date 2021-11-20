Kochi CWC moves abandoned boy to child care institute

Image for representation purpose only.

20 November 2021 15:37 IST

A boy, nearly two years old, who was found abandoned at a park in Fort Kochi on Friday afternoon was put up at a child care institute by the District Child Welfare Committee (CWC) after completing the formalities in the early hours of November 20.

A youngster, identified as Roshan, had found the child playing alone with stray dogs and sat alongside as his parents were not to be seen. Later, an autorickshaw driver, M.A. Ashgar, joined him and they alerted Fort Kochi police. They, along with two woman cops, then combed the entire area for the boy’s parents but in vain.

“Though the boy was found speaking Assamese, he is suspected to have been here for a while since he was responding to questions in Malayalam. He told that his name was Rahul. He was very playful and healthy and never for a moment cried,” said Mary Anitha, a clinical psychologist who runs the Centre for Empowerment and Enrichment for the differently-abled and underprivileged children. She took the child to the child care institute.

Shortly, the CWC made arrangements for the medical examination of the child at the Ernakulam General Hospital and issued an order for his placement in a child care institute. An emergency RT-PCR test was conducted and the child was shifted to the institute around 2 a.m.

The District Child Protection Unit has been asked to publish a notification with the details and photographs of the abandoned child in an attempt to trace his biological parents or legal guardians in keeping with the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act.

“Since the child is suspected to be from another State, a notification will be published in a daily there as well. Besides, an ossification test will be held to determine the age of the child. We will wait for a period ranging between two and four months before making the child available for adoption,” said Bitty Joseph, chairperson, CWC.