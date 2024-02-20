Kochi Corporation’s monsoon preparedness projects to be launched shortly

February 20, 2024 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - KOCHI

Monsoon preparedness projects of the Kochi Corporation will be launched next month, which is at least two months ahead of the usual schedule.

The paper work of all major projects that are to be undertaken as part of the flood mitigation initiatives has been finalised. Tenders have been finalised in almost all cases. The civic body had also successfully re-tendered works for which there were no takers in the first phase, claimed Mayor M. Anilkumar.

The civic authorities hope to kick-start the campaign by mid-March and complete it by May. The early completion of the projects would help in effectively addressing the flood situation, Mr. Anilkumar hoped.

Cleaning and desilting of major canals, removal of floating debris including weeds, and cleaning of drains are the regular pre-monsoon works done in the city. The monsoon showers are expected to hit the shores of Kochi in the first week of June. Any delay in implementing the work will result in inundation.

A joint meeting of the district administration led by District Collector N.S.K. Umesh and the civic administration was held earlier. The meeting, which was attended by representatives of Fire and Rescue Services, Irrigation and Revenue departments and the Kerala Water Authority, had decided to keep the workforce and machinery ready to meet monsoon challenges.

High-power pump sets of Irrigation and Fire and Rescue Services departments and other resources that are required to handle floods would be readied shortly, the Mayor said.

The second round of meeting, scheduled to be held shortly, would review the preparedness programmes, Mr. Anilkumar said.