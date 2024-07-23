Kochi Corporation’s ABC centre to resume operations on July 24

Months after the animal birth control (ABC) centre of the Kochi Corporation was closed down for maintenance work, disrupting sterilisation of stray dogs, the facility is set to resume operations on July 24 (Wednesday) with limited staff.

Mayor M. Anilkumar has sanctioned the renewal of contract of four of the six dog catchers, while that of the remaining two is expected to be revised shortly. The services of a veterinary surgeon will be made available. Though the maintenance work was yet to be completed, the centre was in good shape to resume operations, and medicines would also be brought soon, said sources.

A meeting of the works standing committee of the Corporation chaired by V.K. Minimol of the United Democratic Front (UDF) earlier this week had decided to assign the electrification work at the centre to a party. The meeting was held after a stray dog bit around 15 people in and around Thammanam last week. The dog that was caught and was being monitored died shortly thereafter, following which the Corporation issued an advisory to all victims to complete their anti-rabies vaccination cycle.

Though the ABC centre comes under the health standing committee, the works committee decided to take the initiative since the building renovation work is the responsibility of the engineering wing. Following the fire breakout at Brahmapuram last year, waste removed from the site was dumped near the centre, making it progressively inaccessible.

“In fact, nothing has been happening at the centre for nearly three years, and the number of veterinary surgeons had also come down from three to one. The wages of dog catchers were also reportedly overdue,” said Ms. Minimol.

Dismissing the allegations as baseless, health standing committee chairperson T.K. Ashraf said two veterinary surgeons had already been posted. “The renovation of the ABC centre was long overdue since no maintenance work had been done since its opening around a decade ago. Till now, we have carried out sterilisation of 7,000 to 8,000 stray dogs, which means that around 70% of strays within the Corporation limits had already been sterilised,” he claimed.

However, it is learnt that one of the two veterinary surgeons on contract had resigned recently.

M.G. Aristotle, secretary of UDF parliamentary party in the Corporation, alleged that the centre had remained closed for months for work that could have been completed with an investment of a mere ₹3 lakh. “Things have come to such a pass that stray dogs have proliferated, taking over the roads, leaving people unsafe,” he said.

The ABC centre has the capacity to conduct five surgeries a day and shelter between 24 and 40 strays in cages and kennels. Sterilised dogs have to be kept at the centre for four days of recovery before they are released at the spot from where they were caught.