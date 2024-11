The Kochi Corporation has urged the public to alert the authorities about illegal hoardings, banners, and flags set up along footpaths and road medians by sending photographs of the violations to the phone number 9074559489 (Revenue Officer).

Such boards will be removed, and each violation will incur a penalty of ₹5,000. The civic body will forward the complaints to the police for follow-up action, according to a release issued by the Corporation secretary.

