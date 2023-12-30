Kochi Corporation to offer more services online

December 30, 2023 02:23 am | Updated 02:23 am IST - KOCHI

Birth and death and marriage registration certificates registered in the Kochi Corporation can now be directly downloaded through K-Smart application. The facility comes as part of the complete digitisation drive by the civic body, according to Mayor M. Anilkumar.

Online payment facility for property tax will also be available to the public shortly. Tax payment would be possible through UPI, PG and POS online payment modes. Trade licences can also be obtained through the online mode. The civic body has made issuance of trade licences exclusively through the online mode from the 2023-24 fiscal. It had also renewed 24,000 applications online, said a communication issued by the Mayor.

The civic administration had recently revamped its website. Steps for shifting the assent management application online are in progress. The landed properties and buildings of the Corporation, roads, culverts, and bridges as well as drinking water facilities and movable assets will also become part of the asset management system. The council proceedings will also shortly become online, the Mayor said.

The civic body had procured 150 desktop computers and 350 laptops as part of the digitisation programme. The K-Smart application is being set up with the support of Cochin Smart Mission Limited at a cost of ₹19 crore, he added.

