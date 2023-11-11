Kochi Corporation to hand over 10 acres to BPCL-Kochi Refinery for CBG plant

November 11, 2023 02:06 am | Updated 02:06 am IST - KOCHI

The Kochi Corporation will hand over 10 acres at the Brahmapuram waste treatment yard to the BPCL-Kochi Refinery to set up a compressed biogas (CBG) plant. A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of the Corporation council held on Friday.

Earlier, the public sector oil company had written to the civic body seeking land for its 150-tonne capacity plant. The council also decided to cancel the agreement signed with the Kerala State Industrial Development corporation (KSIDC) to give 20 acres on lease for a waste-to-energy plant. The decision to cancel the deed was taken in the wake of the State government dropping the project. The decision will be communicated to the government and the KSIDC, Mayor M. Anilkumar informed the council.

The government had earlier cleared the detailed project report for the project. The oil company may be able to float the bid for setting up the project. It may take around a year for the project to materialise. The biogas produced at the plant will be used by the company itself to meet its energy needs.

ADVERTISEMENT

BPCL had sought the holding that is located near its Ambalamedu campus. As per the agreement, the company will set up the plant and run it. The Corporation will have to provide bio-waste for the plant.

A few civic representatives who attended the council meeting on the day demanded clarity regarding the management of rejects from the plant. The company will be asked to make a detailed presentation in the council on the project, said Mr. Anilkumar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT