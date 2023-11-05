ADVERTISEMENT

Kochi Corporation to get German support for sustainable development projects

November 05, 2023 01:27 am | Updated 01:27 am IST - KOCHI

Delegation from the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, Germany, holds talks with civic authorities

The Hindu Bureau

The Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, Germany, has offered support for sustainable development projects of the Kochi Corporation, according to Mayor M. Anilkumar.

A delegation from the Ministry held discussions with the civic authorities on Friday.

At present, a few projects are being implemented in the city with the support of the Ministry, including the Mullassery canal rejuvenation and Cycle with Kochi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Corporation had sought the support of the KfW Development Bank of Germany for canal renovation projects. The Water Metro project was supported by the bank, said a communication issued by the Mayor.

The civic body has been evolving projects to ensure gender justice and create favourable living conditions for women. Women’s safety is one of the priority areas of the Corporation. The civic body sought the support of Germany for projects in the sector. The German delegation offered support for sustainable development projects, he said.

Sheeba Lal, chairperson of the Welfare Standing Committee of the Corporation, and representatives of the Centre for Heritage, Environment and Development of the Corporation, and civic officials participated in the discussions.

The German delegation included Barbara Schäfer, Pamela Baijal, Caroline Wienands, Uwe Gehlen, Julius Spatz, Julie Reviere, Christian Kapfensteiner, Fathim Rashna Kallingal, Barbara Berkel, and Philipp Wyrsch.

The delegation also toured the city in cycles and electric autorickshaws. They also travelled in the Kochi metro and Water Metro and visited St. Teresa’s College. They interacted with women entrepreneurs of the Kudumbashree.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US