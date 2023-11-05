HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kochi Corporation to get German support for sustainable development projects

Delegation from the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, Germany, holds talks with civic authorities

November 05, 2023 01:27 am | Updated 01:27 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, Germany, has offered support for sustainable development projects of the Kochi Corporation, according to Mayor M. Anilkumar.

A delegation from the Ministry held discussions with the civic authorities on Friday.

At present, a few projects are being implemented in the city with the support of the Ministry, including the Mullassery canal rejuvenation and Cycle with Kochi.

The Corporation had sought the support of the KfW Development Bank of Germany for canal renovation projects. The Water Metro project was supported by the bank, said a communication issued by the Mayor.

The civic body has been evolving projects to ensure gender justice and create favourable living conditions for women. Women’s safety is one of the priority areas of the Corporation. The civic body sought the support of Germany for projects in the sector. The German delegation offered support for sustainable development projects, he said.

Sheeba Lal, chairperson of the Welfare Standing Committee of the Corporation, and representatives of the Centre for Heritage, Environment and Development of the Corporation, and civic officials participated in the discussions.

The German delegation included Barbara Schäfer, Pamela Baijal, Caroline Wienands, Uwe Gehlen, Julius Spatz, Julie Reviere, Christian Kapfensteiner, Fathim Rashna Kallingal, Barbara Berkel, and Philipp Wyrsch.

The delegation also toured the city in cycles and electric autorickshaws. They also travelled in the Kochi metro and Water Metro and visited St. Teresa’s College. They interacted with women entrepreneurs of the Kudumbashree.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.