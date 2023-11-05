Kochi Corporation to get German support for sustainable development projects

November 05, 2023 01:27 am | Updated 01:27 am IST - KOCHI

The Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, Germany, has offered support for sustainable development projects of the Kochi Corporation, according to Mayor M. Anilkumar.

A delegation from the Ministry held discussions with the civic authorities on Friday.

At present, a few projects are being implemented in the city with the support of the Ministry, including the Mullassery canal rejuvenation and Cycle with Kochi.

The Corporation had sought the support of the KfW Development Bank of Germany for canal renovation projects. The Water Metro project was supported by the bank, said a communication issued by the Mayor.

The civic body has been evolving projects to ensure gender justice and create favourable living conditions for women. Women’s safety is one of the priority areas of the Corporation. The civic body sought the support of Germany for projects in the sector. The German delegation offered support for sustainable development projects, he said.

Sheeba Lal, chairperson of the Welfare Standing Committee of the Corporation, and representatives of the Centre for Heritage, Environment and Development of the Corporation, and civic officials participated in the discussions.

The German delegation included Barbara Schäfer, Pamela Baijal, Caroline Wienands, Uwe Gehlen, Julius Spatz, Julie Reviere, Christian Kapfensteiner, Fathim Rashna Kallingal, Barbara Berkel, and Philipp Wyrsch.

The delegation also toured the city in cycles and electric autorickshaws. They also travelled in the Kochi metro and Water Metro and visited St. Teresa’s College. They interacted with women entrepreneurs of the Kudumbashree.