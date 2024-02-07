Kochi Corporation to adopt decentralised waste management strategy

February 07, 2024 01:53 am | Updated 01:54 am IST - KOCHI

The Kochi Corporation proposes to become the first civic body in the State to adopt what could be loosely described as a ‘hub and spoke model in waste management’ whereby there will be one major centralised plant and a slew of decentralised plants of varying capacities.

The proposed waste-to-bio-CBG (also known as compressed biogas) plant to be set up by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited at Brahmapuram at an investment of ₹73 crore and a capacity for treating 150 tones of biodegradable waste will serve as the centralised plant. The proposed plant for which the tender procedures are on would be completed in 10 months, states the Budget tabled in the council.

The first of the plant for composting biodegradable waste using black soldier flies with an installed capacity of 75 tones at Brahmapuram will be commissioned in February, whereas work on the second plant with a similar capacity is under way. The existing waste-to-manure windrow composting plant will be given a facelift at an investment of ₹1.50 crore to treat another 50 tonnes.

“Having multiple treatment facilities will ensure that in the event of technical glitch in any plant, there will be alternatives to fall back averting a crisis,” said Mayor M. Anilkumar.

The Corporation also proposes to approach the State government to revive the previously abandoned waste-to-energy plant since the Centre was promoting similar plants. However, it will have to be set by the government itself.

At least eight decentralised plants capable of treating waste generated in each division at source would turn operational during the next fiscal by mobilising resources through various agencies.

An outlay of ₹1.50 crore has been made for setting up 58 new container material collection facility (MCF) centres. Four more resource recovery facility (RRF) centres complete with modern plastic baling system will be set up. An allocation of ₹20 crore has been made for MCF and RRF-related activities.

The proposed biomedical waste treatment plant, which is under construction, has been allocated ₹3 crore. A modern plastic recycling unit has been proposed at Brahmapuram at an investment of ₹1 crore. The legacy waste at Brahmapuram would be cleared through biomining in 16 months for which ₹118 crore has been set aside.