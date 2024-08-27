Kochi Corporation steps up mosquito control drive; fines to be imposed on city residents

The Kochi Corporation will act tough on residents who fail to destroy mosquito-breeding points inside houses and apartments as well as in residential compounds even as cases of dengue are being reported regularly from the city.

Mosquitoes that spread the disease stick their eggs on the sides of containers that hold freshwater. They also use abandoned pots and tyres found in residential areas for sticking eggs. Residents often ignored the fact that leaving such containers unattended could spread the disease and even leave them sick, said T.K. Ashraf, chairperson of the health standing committee of the Corporation.

The civic body is planning to slap fines on residents who leave such spaces and facilities unattended, which is contributing to the growth of the mosquito population. Fines up to ₹15,000 could be imposed in such cases, he said.

Accredited Social Health Activists of the civic body have been carrying out mosquito control campaigns and trying to create awareness among the public on steps to be followed to curb the spread of diseases. However, the public response to such campaigns was far from satisfactory, he added.

Mr. Ashraf said the health wing of the civic body had been carrying out its regular mosquito control drive in public places by intensifying fogging and other measures. However, there are limitations on health workers entering residential premises to destroy mosquitoes. The residents should take up such responsibilities in their localities and homes and help control the spread of diseases, he added.

The Corporation would take up penal measures after carrying out another round of awareness campaigns, said Mr. Ashraf.