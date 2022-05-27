Kochi Corporation signs MoU with Messina in Italy

The visiting delegation was briefed on the efforts in managing floods

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Kochi Municipal Corporation and the city administration of Messina in Italy for working together on several areas including climate change and flood management, according to a press release on Thursday.

The MoU was signed as per the European Union’s International Urban and Regional Cooperation project, said the release issued by Kochi Mayor M. Anil Kumar.

The visiting delegation, on a four-day tour of the city, was briefed on the efforts of the Corporation in managing floods. There was also a presentation on various works done by Messina city administration. The delegation also visited the Greater Cochin Development Authority, Cochin Port Trust and the Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research of Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat).