Kochi Corporation ready for online service delivery, says Mayor

February 21, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - KOCHI

A slew of services of the Kochi Corporation, including payment of building tax and issuance of trading licence, will shortly go online, Mayor M. Anilkumar has said.

They can be availed through the civic body’s new website www.kochicorporation.lsgkerala.gov.in or www.citizen.lsgkerala.gov.in.

Steps have already been taken to pay building tax online for 90% of buildings in the city. The public must make use of the online services rather than wait in queues at the civic body’s offices. Help desks/facilitation centres will function at the main office of the Corporation and its six regional offices, while seven mobile units have been readied. Ownership certificates can be downloaded soon after the tax is remitted online. All tax dues must be cleared at the earliest to avoid penalty, the Mayor said on Tuesday.

Building owners owe tax worth ₹78 crore to the civic body.

Staff manning Akshaya centres and other online service outlets in the city have been trained to issue trading licence, which is available for up to a period of five years. Building permit applications can be applied online through IBPMS software. Similarly, birth and death certificates after September 2021 are available online.

Some online services were incurring delay owing to server problems. The K-Smart portal has been readied to overcome this from the forthcoming fiscal. Different service modules that have been readied by using funds worth ₹23 crore as part of the smart cities project will be readied shortly. This will enable online issuance of birth and death certificates prior to September 2021. People must make use of the online facilities, Mr Anilkumar said.

Dues from State

On cash crunch that local bodies are facing, the Mayor said the State government owed ₹180 crore to the Corporation. Clearing of dues will help the civic body pay ₹60 crore that it owed as dues accrued over three years to contractors. It was understood that the government was not in a position to clear the dues, he added.

On the inordinate delay in commissioning the Corporation’s new office at Marine Drive, he said the ₹40-crore additional estimate was sent for clearance by the Chief Engineer of the Public Works department and the Local Self Government department. The estimate of a few components might be reduced and placed before the Corporation council.