GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kochi Corporation presses mobile food lab into action

Updated - July 03, 2024 11:20 pm IST

Published - July 03, 2024 11:19 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kochi Corporation pressed its mobile food testing lab into action on Wednesday, besides conducting an inspection at the Thevara market.

Officials, led by the Corporation Additional Secretary, examined fish stalls at the market. No instances of ammonia usage in fish was noticed during the inspection, according to a communication issued by Mayor M. Anilkumar.

Incidentally, the Opposition councillors had on Saturday criticised the civic body for failure to make use of the facility, which was facilitated by a new-generation private bank.

Though the Health Minister had inaugurated the lab in January, the civic body could not make use of it. The Corporation even failed to use the facilities that the bank had handed over to it as part of its corporate social responsibility initiative, Antony Kureethara and M.G. Aristotle, Congress leaders in the Council, had alleged.

The Opposition councillors had also said that the civic body had failed to initiate steps for obtaining the services of a food safety officer from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India for the lab. They had also suggested that the Corporation hand over the facility to the Food Safety authorities in the event of the civic body not being in a position to operate it.

The lab can be used for quality check of oil, water, milk, and other food products. It was for the first time that a civic body had set up such a facility in the State. The operation of the lab, which cost ₹41 lakh, will be extended across the city with the support of a few agencies, said the communication issued by the Mayor.

Related Topics

health and hygiene

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.