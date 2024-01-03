Kochi Corporation opens food testing lab

January 03, 2024 02:14 am | Updated 02:14 am IST - KOCHI

A mobile food testing lab, set up by the Kochi Corporation in association with a private bank, was opened on Tuesday.

Veena George, Health Minister, who inaugurated the lab, also laid the foundation stone for the Food Street, which is being set up at Kasturba Nagar in South Panampilly Nagar.

The food street project is implemented with the support of the Greater Cochin Development Authority.

ADVERTISEMENT

ICICI Bank has extended a financial support of ₹40 lakh as part of its corporate social responsibility initiative for the project.

Milk, tea dust, coconut oil, jaggery, water, and cooked food products could be tested at the lab, said a communication issued by Mayor M. Anilkumar.

The State Food Safety Authority will cooperate with the food lab project. The Kochi Corporation will deploy its staff for running the lab, the communication added.

T.J. Vinod, MLA; Jafar Malik, State Food Safety Commissioner; and Chelsa Sini, Secretary, Kochi Corporation, were among those who were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.