GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kochi Corporation opens food testing lab

January 03, 2024 02:14 am | Updated 02:14 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A mobile food testing lab, set up by the Kochi Corporation in association with a private bank, was opened on Tuesday.

Veena George, Health Minister, who inaugurated the lab, also laid the foundation stone for the Food Street, which is being set up at Kasturba Nagar in South Panampilly Nagar.

The food street project is implemented with the support of the Greater Cochin Development Authority.

ICICI Bank has extended a financial support of ₹40 lakh as part of its corporate social responsibility initiative for the project.

Milk, tea dust, coconut oil, jaggery, water, and cooked food products could be tested at the lab, said a communication issued by Mayor M. Anilkumar.

The State Food Safety Authority will cooperate with the food lab project. The Kochi Corporation will deploy its staff for running the lab, the communication added.

T.J. Vinod, MLA; Jafar Malik, State Food Safety Commissioner; and Chelsa Sini, Secretary, Kochi Corporation, were among those who were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.