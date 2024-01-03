Kochi Corporation opens food testing lab

January 03, 2024 02:14 am | Updated 02:14 am IST - KOCHI

A mobile food testing lab, set up by the Kochi Corporation in association with a private bank, was opened on Tuesday.

Veena George, Health Minister, who inaugurated the lab, also laid the foundation stone for the Food Street, which is being set up at Kasturba Nagar in South Panampilly Nagar.

The food street project is implemented with the support of the Greater Cochin Development Authority.

ICICI Bank has extended a financial support of ₹40 lakh as part of its corporate social responsibility initiative for the project.

Milk, tea dust, coconut oil, jaggery, water, and cooked food products could be tested at the lab, said a communication issued by Mayor M. Anilkumar.

The State Food Safety Authority will cooperate with the food lab project. The Kochi Corporation will deploy its staff for running the lab, the communication added.

T.J. Vinod, MLA; Jafar Malik, State Food Safety Commissioner; and Chelsa Sini, Secretary, Kochi Corporation, were among those who were present.