Kochi Corporation lapsed ₹28.91-crore aid from Central Finance Commission, says audit report

January 19, 2024 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - KOCHI

Civic body could not implement projects using Central grant owing to the pandemic; report pulls up Corporation for failure to respond to audit enquiries

The Hindu Bureau

The Kochi Corporation has lapsed the Central Finance Commission grant of ₹28.91 crore as it failed to implement projects using the funds, according to an audit report.

Auditors of the Local Fund Audit department brought out lapses in the implementation of projects in its report for 2022-23.

Though the Commission had allotted ₹28.91 crore during 2020-2021, the funds could not be fully utilised on account of the pandemic. The unspent funds, which were estimated to be ₹22.25 crore, were re-allocated with the instruction that they should be utilised during 2022-23. The authorities had also insisted that the funds shall be utilised during the fiscal. Moreover, an unspent amount from the ₹94.30 crore meant for opening urban health and welfare centres was allocated to the civic body last fiscal. However, it failed to share information on the unused amount, according to the audit report.

Though the Corporation had prepared project reports for setting up health and wellness centres in the city and upgrading clinics under the civic body into polyclinics at a cost of ₹17.03 crore, it could not take the projects forward. Health and wellness centres were not opened during the fiscal, which resulted in the lapsing of funds, the report said.

The report further pulled up the Corporation for failure to respond to audit enquiries. The civic body shall take necessary steps for planning and implementing projects so as not to lapse funds, the report suggested.

