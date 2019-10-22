Kochi Corporation incurs HC wrath

Concerned over the severe waterlogging in Kochi on Monday, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday orally observed that the government needs to step in and initiate actions to dissolve the Kochi Corporation Council for its inefficiency in preventing flooding of the city.

Justice Devan Ramachandran asked if the government felt that the Corporation was not acting, why it did not have the gumption to invoke section 64 (1A) of Municipalities Act.

The court made the observation when the amicus curiae appointed in the case relating to Perandoor canal issue brought to the notice of the court the suffering of the people of Kochi due to the waterlogging during the heavy rain on Monday.

The court pointed out that even after the rain receded, hundreds of poor people were still forced to live in their waterlogged houses.

The situation was more grave than what had witnessed during the last two floods. There seemed to be no one to address the problems faced by the poor.

The court also wondered why the people did not react to the inefficiency of the Corporation.

It said that no one should think that intervention of the court would only solve the problem of the citizens. When the Corporation fails to deliver, the State government should step in.

The Corporation did not have to “transform the city into Singapore”, but should ensure that the people were provided basic amenities, the court orally added.

The court also noted that the KSEB substation in Kaloor always got inundated during heavy rains. The court wanted to know why this frequently happened.

Rancid canal

The court also recalled that it had observed last time that the Thevara- Perandoor canal was recognised as a lifeline of the city. However, over the years, it had unfortunately turned into “a rancid and putrid sewage canal”, contaminating the groundwater and drinking water sources.

The city was inundated because the Perandoor canal was blocked.

The court also pointed out that yet another bench had recently observed that it would recommend the dissolution of the Kochi Corporation Council when it noted the failure of the corporation to implement court orders with regard to the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation) Act.