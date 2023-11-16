HamberMenu
Kochi Corporation hopes to complete Thuruthi housing project by February

The ₹44-crore project, aimed at accommodating people from economically weaker sections, will have 195 apartments

November 16, 2023 01:55 am | Updated 01:55 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kochi Corporation hopes to complete the construction of the two apartment complexes for housing people from economically weaker sections at Thuruthi, West Kochi, by February next year.

The 14-storey housing project, executed by Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML), did not begin on time for want of the Coastal Regulation Zone clearance by the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority.

The contractor, who had won the bid for the construction of the complex, sought more time to complete the project. Though the contractor requested time till March 2024, a review meeting on the project on Wednesday suggested that he expedite the work and complete the construction by February, said a communication issued by Mayor M. Anilkumar.

The ₹44-crore housing project will have 195 apartments. Each floor will have 15 apartments each. One apartment will have a floor area of 328 sq ft.

The second complex will come up in 12 floors. The project has received ₹18.24 crore aid under the Rajeev Avas Yojana and an assistance of ₹21 crore from CSML. The Corporation has chipped in with ₹39.2 crore. Each apartment will have an area of 300 sq ft.

K.J. Maxy, MLA; T.K. Ashraf, chairperson of the Health Standing Committee of the Kochi Corporation, and officials of CSML and the Corporation attended the meeting. Officials also inspected the studio apartments in the two complexes, the communication said.

