Kochi Corporation divisions to get funds for pre-Onam clean-up drive

All the 74 divisions of the Kochi Corporation will be allotted ₹50,000 each for cleanliness drive, pruning of trees, and clearing of overgrown weeds. The funds would be released for carrying out the drive before Onam, Mayor M. Anilkumar informed the council meeting on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mayor announced the decision after considering requests from a few councillors.

The civic body will approach the Minister for Local Self Government seeking permission to appoint 400 more workers for cleaning operations. It engages around 700 workers now. Their services should be fully utilised and properly evaluated, Mr. Anilkumar said.

The Mayor directed the Corporation health officer to hold discussions with private agencies engaged in the collection of biodegradable waste following complaints that waste collection was not effective in a few divisions. The council has also sought a report on waste processing using black soldier flies at Brahmapuram.

Meanwhile, Congress councillors sought a Vigilance probe into what they termed as “faulty construction of the apartment complex at Mundamveli” where former residents of P&T Colony were recently rehabilitated. The councillors, M.G. Aristotle, Antony Painuthara, and V.K. Minimol, alleged that a vigilance probe alone would bring out the corruption involved in the construction of the complex.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.