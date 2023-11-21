Kochi Corporation councillor moves poll panel

November 21, 2023 01:36 am | Updated 01:36 am IST - KOCHI

Bastin Babu, the Congress councillor who unsuccessfully contested for the post of chairperson of the Education Standing Committee of the Kochi Corporation, has moved the State Election Commission seeking directions to hold the election afresh.

The Kerala High Court had earlier set aside the election of V.A. Sreejith to the post and declared the vote cast by him as invalid.

The post fell vacant on November 15, the day on which the High Court issued the order. It had also ordered that further steps shall be initiated as contemplated by law, pointed out Mr. Babu in his representation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The certified copies of the court order were provided to the Commission, District Collector who was the returning officer for the election, and the Kochi Corporation, said Congress leaders in the council.

Mr. Sreejith said he would file an appeal against the single judge’s order which declared his election invalid.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.