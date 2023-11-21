ADVERTISEMENT

Kochi Corporation councillor moves poll panel

November 21, 2023 01:36 am | Updated 01:36 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Bastin Babu, the Congress councillor who unsuccessfully contested for the post of chairperson of the Education Standing Committee of the Kochi Corporation, has moved the State Election Commission seeking directions to hold the election afresh.

The Kerala High Court had earlier set aside the election of V.A. Sreejith to the post and declared the vote cast by him as invalid.

The post fell vacant on November 15, the day on which the High Court issued the order. It had also ordered that further steps shall be initiated as contemplated by law, pointed out Mr. Babu in his representation.

The certified copies of the court order were provided to the Commission, District Collector who was the returning officer for the election, and the Kochi Corporation, said Congress leaders in the council.

Mr. Sreejith said he would file an appeal against the single judge’s order which declared his election invalid.

