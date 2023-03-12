HamberMenu
Kochi Corporation council should be dissolved, Union Minister

‘Mayor should resign taking moral responsibility for the continuing fire at Brahmapuram’

March 12, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The Kochi city Corporation council, which terribly failed in its responsibility of waste management, should be dissolved, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan has said.

The Kochi Mayor should resign from the post taking moral responsibility, he said while interacting with media persons here on Sunday.

The “poisonous gas of huge corruption” had engulfed Kochi. Even after so many days of fire at Brahmapuram, nobody had taken responsibility. If the government had any commitment to the people of Kochi, it should take steps to dissolve the Kochi Corporation council.

But Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was keeping mum. No effective steps had been taken by the government, he alleged. The incident would be brought to the attention of the Central Ministers, he added.

