Kochi cloudburst puts question mark on capability of IMD to forecast severe weather events

The cloudburst event that occurred in Kochi on May 28 has put a serious question mark on the credibility and capability of the severe weather events forecasted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in the State.

The IMD on Wednesday confirmed that the weather event witnessed by Thrikkakara in Ernakulam on May 28 recording 100 mm of rain in an hour as a cloud burst with the rain gauge of the Automatic Weather Station installed at the Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research (ACARR), CUSAT campus, Thrikkakara, capturing 103 mm of rainfall in one hour.

An Automatic Weather Station in Kalamassery, maintained by the IMD about one km away from the ACARR station, has also reported 100 mm of rain in one hour around the same time between 9.30 a.m. and 10.30 a.m.

However, the IMD failed to take note of the emergence of the severe weather event and issue warnings in advance, giving time for various agencies to mobilise resources and to swing into action.

The nowcast, a weather forecast issued by the IMD every three hours predicting the weather events in specific localities, issued by the IMD at 7.45 a.m. on the day, did not mention the impending weather event in Ernakulam.

Interestingly, the nowcast predicted rain only in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Alappuzha for the next three hours, despite the IMD maintaining an S-band Doppler Weather Radar in Kochi, which is capable of providing information in advance on the wind (radial velocity) and its variance, wind shear and velocity, and locating storm centres and the probability of severe weather events, including cloudbursts, etc.

Speaking to The Hindu, Neetha K. Gopal, IMD director, Thiruvananthapuram, said the IMD had issued a yellow alert for the district a day in advance. However, the impact based forecast was upgraded to red from orange at 10.30 a.m., indicating an intense spell of rainfall based on the persistence of radar echoes and the observed rainfall from the automatic weather stations across the district. Simultaneously, the nowcast for Ernakualm district was upgraded to red on the website of the IMD, said Ms. Gopal.

But the fact is that by the time the agency upgraded the alert to red, the cloudburst had occurred in the specified locality. She also clarified that the agency has limitations in foreseeing and forecasting isolated extreme weather events in small pockets.

According to Shekhar L. Kuriakose, member secretary, Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), no agency can take action to mitigate the impact of a severe weather event unless the forecast is issued well in advance, at least in an actionable window of 12 hours. Even a precise three-hour advance forecast is an insufficient window to act, he said, adding that the KSDMA requires hyperlocal predictions against the current prediction followed by the IMD to take swift action during emergencies.