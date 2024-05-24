Kochi city receives widespread rain for second consecutive day

The city received widespread rainfall for the second consecutive day on May 23 (Thursday) albeit with far less intensity compared to the previous evening, when heavy downpour lasted over three hours inundating vast stretches across the Corporation limits and beyond.

A heavy spell of rain in the morning was followed by a break after which it resumed only in the afternoon though the India Meteorological Department had scaled up the alert for Ernakulam from ‘Orange’ to ‘Red.’ However, the residents worst affected by Wednesday’s downpour had little respite as they were busy cleaning up the mess left behind by floodwaters from the previous night.

Women of Shanthipuram Colony, housing around 200 households in Karanakkodam division, were found bemoaning their misfortune of intruding waters during every spell of heavy rainfall. “I could not even have medicine last night as wading through floodwater would have left me with a fresh bout of illness,” an elderly woman said.

Saju A.P., a resident of the colony since 1984, said that residents were now used to flooding that they move their valuables like televisions to a safe height as soon it starts raining. “Height of roads around the colony has increased progressively over the years, turning the colony into a low lying area. Drainages are far too narrow and water overflows to the houses in no time,” he added.

Division Councillor George Nanatt said that water had entered no fewer than 12 houses on Wednesday. The issue was the water level not dropping in Karanakkodam Thodu, which hampers the outward flow of water from drains in the colony. “Though we have made arrangements for opening a camp at St. Rita’s High School in Ponnurunni, residents were not willing to move out,” he added.

Minor irrigation officials removed bunds erected in Mullassery Canal as part of the ongoing renovation works to restore natural flow of water to ease inundation as part of Operation Breakthrough. However, for passengers and traders in the neighbouring KSRTC stand, misery was far from over. As the waiting area remained flooded, passengers could not sit on benches but had to stand under a leaking roof. “This is the misery waiting people at the bus stand of the financial hub of Kerala. That this has been continuing for years means authorities don’t care a bit,” said K. Radhakrishnan, a private company executive waiting to catch a bus to Thiruvananthapuram.

Things were worse in the posh residential area of Panampilly Nagar as the entire division was flooded on Wednesday unlike the previous years. Flooding contaminated water tanks leaving residents with no safe water to drink and cook. “Cleaning of drains remain half done as the pre-monsoon works were late to begin while contractors are reluctant to put in extra efforts citing lack of funds. Cleaning up Perandoor canal and increasing its depth is the only lasting solution for flooding in Panampilly Nagar,” said Anjana Teacher, Panampilly Nagar division councillor.

Mohammed Sageer, president, Kerala Merchant Chamber of Commerce, said that unless pipelines criss-crossing through MG Road were properly organised, flooding would remain a recurrent phenomenon in the area. “A rag piece or a random plastic bottle is all that takes to block the flow of water leading to flooding owing to the unscientific laying of pipelines,” he added.

Nine families from Keerelimala in Kakkanad village facing the threat of soil erosion in the rain were shifted to a relief camp opened in Mar Athanasius School. The inmates include 10 women, six men and four children.

Meanwhile, United Democratic Front councillors in the Kochi Corporation removed weeds from the Karanakkodam drain protesting against what they termed as the failure of the civic administration to clean drains as part of the pre-monsoon drive. The administration failed to complete the cleaning operations, which could result in flooding, said Antony Kureethara, the Congress leader in the council.

