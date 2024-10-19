Kochi City police team probing phone theft during concert set to return from Delhi

The Kochi City police team in Delhi to probe the alleged theft of premium mobile phones during a concert by an international artiste at Bolgatty earlier this month is set to return here on October 20 (Sunday).

Two of the suspects who were taken into custody would also be brought here. The team had a fairly successful time in Delhi having recovered 20 stolen phones. Though the team remains confident that they were indeed the phones stolen from Kochi, they would be subjected to scientific examination, said sources.

The city police had despatched teams to Delhi and Bengaluru as part of the investigation.

Similar thefts had been reported from various cities where concerts by the same artiste were held. According to the police, the accused were professionals and hence managed to pull off the thefts and flee.

The team in Bengaluru had collected information from the local police who investigated similar incidents of theft reported there during the concert. The Bengaluru police had arrested some people in connection with the case.

The police suspect that those behind the thefts in Kochi might have fled by train or flight. Of the stolen mobile phones, some were reportedly tracked to Udupi, then in Goa, and finally in Mumbai two days after the alleged theft between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. The police suspect that the group might have split up after the theft.

Most of the phones were reportedly stolen from the VIP gate and fan pit zones closer to the stage. According to the complainants, the suspects created a commotion at the VIP gate to carry out the theft.