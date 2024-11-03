Kochi City police roll out tight security, traffic regulations for school sports meet

The Kochi City police have made elaborate arrangements for the week-long Kerala School Sports Meet to be held here from Monday (November 4).

ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic regulations will also kick in during the inaugural day of the fest from 1 p.m. A 1,500-strong police contingent comprising 10 Assistant Commissioners, 20 inspectors, and 185 sub inspectors and assistant inspectors will be deployed at 13 venues and accommodation facilities for participants. A round-the-clock police control room will function at Maharaja’s College Ground, the main venue.

Besides, separate teams will be assigned under the Assistant Commissioners of Kochi Traffic West and East to manage parking of vehicles bringing in participants and officials. Parking will be arranged at Ernakulathappan parking ground, Marine Drive parking ground, Container Road, Chathyath Road, St. Albert’s School ground, and Kaloor stadium ground.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vehicles should drop participants in front of Maharaja’s College Ground before proceeding to the designated parking areas. Those coming along Shanmugham Road should drop participants in front of Maharaja’s College and Rajendra Maidan and proceed to Ernakulathappan ground.

Parking will be banned on M.G. Road, Hospital Road, Park Avenue Road, P.T. Usha Road, Mullassery Canal Road, and Convent Road.

District Collector N.S.K. Umesh said necessary arrangements would be made in association with the Kochi metro to ensure smooth transportation of participants.

The public can get information about traffic regulations by calling 1090.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.