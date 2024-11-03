GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kochi City police roll out tight security, traffic regulations for school sports meet

1,500-strong police force to be deployed at 13 venues and accommodation facilities. Round-the-clock control room to function at the main venue

Published - November 03, 2024 01:37 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Students participating in rehearsals at Maharaja’s College Ground in Kochi on November 2 for the opening ceremony of the Kerala State School Sports Meet to be held from November 4 to 11.

Students participating in rehearsals at Maharaja’s College Ground in Kochi on November 2 for the opening ceremony of the Kerala State School Sports Meet to be held from November 4 to 11. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The Kochi City police have made elaborate arrangements for the week-long Kerala School Sports Meet to be held here from Monday (November 4).

Traffic regulations will also kick in during the inaugural day of the fest from 1 p.m. A 1,500-strong police contingent comprising 10 Assistant Commissioners, 20 inspectors, and 185 sub inspectors and assistant inspectors will be deployed at 13 venues and accommodation facilities for participants. A round-the-clock police control room will function at Maharaja’s College Ground, the main venue.

Education Minister V. Sivankutty interacts with students during his visit to the ground to evaluate preparations for the meet.

Education Minister V. Sivankutty interacts with students during his visit to the ground to evaluate preparations for the meet. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Besides, separate teams will be assigned under the Assistant Commissioners of Kochi Traffic West and East to manage parking of vehicles bringing in participants and officials. Parking will be arranged at Ernakulathappan parking ground, Marine Drive parking ground, Container Road, Chathyath Road, St. Albert’s School ground, and Kaloor stadium ground.

Vehicles should drop participants in front of Maharaja’s College Ground before proceeding to the designated parking areas. Those coming along Shanmugham Road should drop participants in front of Maharaja’s College and Rajendra Maidan and proceed to Ernakulathappan ground.

Students participating in rehearsals at the stadium.

Students participating in rehearsals at the stadium. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Parking will be banned on M.G. Road, Hospital Road, Park Avenue Road, P.T. Usha Road, Mullassery Canal Road, and Convent Road.

District Collector N.S.K. Umesh said necessary arrangements would be made in association with the Kochi metro to ensure smooth transportation of participants.

The public can get information about traffic regulations by calling 1090.

