Kochi City police register 219 cases for drunk driving

January 29, 2024 12:19 pm | Updated 12:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Another 60 cases were registered for reckless driving, 24 cases for consuming liquor in public places, and 16 cases for trading banned tobacco products

The Kochi City police registered 219 cases against motorists who drove under the influence of liquor, following a combing operation that was held on Saturday night.

Another 60 cases were registered for reckless driving, 24 cases for consuming liquor in public places, and 16 cases for trading banned tobacco products. The drive was led by K.S. Sudarshan, Deputy Commissioner of Police.

More such initiatives will follow to rein in rule violators, says a release from A. Akbar, District Police Chief (Kochi City).

