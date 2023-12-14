ADVERTISEMENT

Kochi City police intensify hoverboard-based patrol

December 14, 2023 02:26 am | Updated 02:26 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The city police have augmented patrol on hoverboards. District Police Chief (Kochi City) A. Akbar flagged off patrol on hoverboards at a function held at Marine Drive on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

The Kochi city police on Wednesday added three more electric hoverboards taking its fleet to nine.

Hoverboard-based patrol is aimed at quick delivery of policing and ensuring the presence of cops at crowded points. District Police Chief (Kochi City) A. Akbar flagged off the hoverboard patrol along the Marine Drive Walkway. Deputy Commissioner K.S Sudarshanan was present.

Out of the nine, five hoverboards are operational. They were made available by Cochin Smart Mission Limited and using corporate social responsibility funds. Hoverboard-based patrol will be deployed in three shifts. They will be mostly deployed along the Marine Drive walkway between rainbow bridge and Abdul Kalam Marg to ensure a sanitised stretch devoid of miscreants.

The idea is to ensure increased perception of safety through increased police presence along crowded walkways.

