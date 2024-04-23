ADVERTISEMENT

Kochi City police file chargesheet filed in Kalamassery blast case

April 23, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kochi City police have listed Dominic Martin of Thammanam as the sole accused in the chargesheet filed in connection with the blast at Jehovah’s Witnesses convention centre, Kalamassery, on October 29, 2023, that claimed eight lives. The chargesheet was filed at the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court on Tuesday.

While one person died at the site of the blast itself, others died in hospitals where they were admitted for medical treatment.

The police have reportedly concluded that the accused committed the act due to his hatred towards Jehovah’s Witnesses. The investigators have invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The accused has also been charged under Sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempted murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the Explosives Act.

