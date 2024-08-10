Kochi City police arrest 211 persons in 189 NDPS cases in a month

The Kochi City police registered as many as 189 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and arrested 211 persons in a month as part of intensifying the enforcement drive to curb peddling and abuse of drugs.

Steps are being taken to attach the properties of the accused under the Prevention Of Illicit Traffic In Narcotic Drugs And Substance Act.

Around 33 kg of ganja, 81.69 grams of MDMA, cocaine, brown sugar, and hashish oil were seized during the drive. Besides, two cars, four motorcycles, and mobile phones were also seized.

The drive ordered by District Police Chief (Kochi City) S. Syamsundar was conducted jointly by the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force comprising the Narcotics Cell Assistant Commissioner and four inspectors and the Kochi city police.

The operation kept close surveillance of those involved in drug peddling, besides monitoring lodges, parks, hotels, eateries functioning late into nights, railway stations, and bus stands.