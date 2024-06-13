Kochi city master plan gets State government’s nod

Kochi city’s master plan was approved by the State government on Thursday, marking the culmination of the nearly 20-year-long efforts of the Kochi Corporation to come up with a vision document for development.

The State government issued an order on the day approving the recommendation of the Chief Town Planner that the master plan document be cleared. The master plan will come into effect with the State government issuing a gazette notification to the effect.

With the State government issuing a gazette notification approving the document, all the development activities in the city as well as construction works would have to be carried out as prescribed in the plan document, said a communication issued by Kochi Mayor M. Anilkumar.

The 1991 Structural Plan and the Detailed Town Planning Schemes that were in force in the city will be superseded by the master plan. The vision document, charting out the development course for the city till 2040, would prevail over all other town planning schemes, said the communication.

The first master plan for Kochi was formulated in 1970. Later, the civic body took up the efforts for framing the vision document during the period of the Kochi Corporation Council led by C.M. Dinesh Mani as Mayor. However, the efforts did not fructify and it required two decades for the civic body to frame the document. This time, a few civic bodies of the State, including Kochi Corporation, were asked to prepare the master plan as a prerequisite for availing funds under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (Amrut) scheme.

The city hopes to have a comprehensive master plan in place for the Greater Cochin area, which includes the neighbouring local bodies such as Thrikkakara, Maradu, Kalamassery and Thripunithura municipalities. Once the local bodies prepared their master plans, it could be integrated into a comprehensive document for the Greater Cochin area, according to Mr. Anilkumar.