HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kochi celebrates 50 years of container operations

November 28, 2023 01:48 am | Updated 01:48 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Kochi is celebrating the 50th year of the first container ship calling at the port. The first container ship arrived here in November 1973, much earlier than in Mumbai and Chennai ports. The first container was discharged at Kochi from the vessel MV President Tyler.

Since then, container movement through Kochi has undergone many changes, the latest being the establishment of the first transshipment terminal in a Special Economic Zone on Vallarpadam island in February 2011 with DP World as the operator.

Prior to that, a full-fledged container handling operation was launched under the aegis of the erstwhile Cochin Port Trust under the name ‘Rajiv Gandhi Container Terminal’ (RGCT). When the facility was handed over to a private licencee, the RGCT had handled 1.68 lakh TEUs. The throughput at the Vallarpadam terminal last year stood at 6.95 lakh TEUs.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.