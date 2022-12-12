Kochi Biennale strengthens fight against reactionary forces, says Pinarayi

December 12, 2022 09:28 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who arrived to inaugurate the fifth edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, being received by Kochi Biennale Foundation president Bose Krishnamachari at Fort Kochi on Monday.  | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin 

Kochi Biennale, apart from its artistic value, is significant in that it strengthens the fight against reactionary forces through diverse cultural representations, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.  

ADVERTISEMENT

At a time when some forces are trying to destroy diversity by driving ideologies that root for one race, one language and one way of dressing, the biennale offers a platform for people from different backgrounds an opportunity to showcase their artistic talents in a democratic manner, Mr. Vijayan said while inaugurating the latest, the fifth edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale at the Parade Ground at Fort Kochi on Monday.  

The fifth edition was to have happened in 2020 but it got called off due to the pandemic.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurating the fifth edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale at Fort Kochi on Monday. | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin

Mr. Vijayan said that the State government has allocated ₹7 crore for the present edition of the biennale and claimed it is the largest aid given for any cultural event in India.  

Kochi Biennale Foundation president Bose Krishnamachari said that the biennale acts as a window for the influx of global art and tourism to Kochi and Kerala. Recalling the 10 years of the festival begun on December 12, 2012, he said the event received unstinted support from artists and art lovers alike.  

Ministers K.N. Balagopal, P. Rajeeve, P.A. Mohamed Riyas, Kochi Mayor M. Anilkumar, Hibi Eden, MP, MLAs K.J. Maxi, and T.J. Vinod, former Union minister K.V. Thomas, Kochi Biennale Foundation trustee and Lulu financial group MD Adeeb Ahamed and French ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain were present.  

ALSO READ
After a four-year hiatus, Kochi-Muziris Biennale opens on December 12

The KBF announced on the opening day morning that the main event curated by Shubigi Rao will only open on December 23 while the Students’ Biennale and invited exhibitions will proceed as per schedule, beginning December 13. The inauguration of the Students’ Biennale will be held at VKL Warehouse at 10 a.m. Invited exhibitions will be held at TKM Warehouse, David Hall, Kashi Townhouse and Dutch Warehouse at 6.30 p.m. on all evenings. The venue at Ernakulam Durbar Hall Art Gallery will be open from December 14.  

 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US