Kochi Biennale strengthens fight against reactionary forces, says Pinarayi

December 12, 2022 - KOCHI

Kochi Biennale, apart from its artistic value, is significant in that it strengthens the fight against reactionary forces through diverse cultural representations, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

At a time when some forces are trying to destroy diversity by driving ideologies that root for one race, one language and one way of dressing, the biennale offers a platform for people from different backgrounds an opportunity to showcase their artistic talents in a democratic manner, Mr. Vijayan said while inaugurating the latest, the fifth edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale at the Parade Ground at Fort Kochi on Monday.

The fifth edition was to have happened in 2020 but it got called off due to the pandemic.

Mr. Vijayan said that the State government has allocated ₹7 crore for the present edition of the biennale and claimed it is the largest aid given for any cultural event in India.

Kochi Biennale Foundation president Bose Krishnamachari said that the biennale acts as a window for the influx of global art and tourism to Kochi and Kerala. Recalling the 10 years of the festival begun on December 12, 2012, he said the event received unstinted support from artists and art lovers alike.

Ministers K.N. Balagopal, P. Rajeeve, P.A. Mohamed Riyas, Kochi Mayor M. Anilkumar, Hibi Eden, MP, MLAs K.J. Maxi, and T.J. Vinod, former Union minister K.V. Thomas, Kochi Biennale Foundation trustee and Lulu financial group MD Adeeb Ahamed and French ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain were present.

The KBF announced on the opening day morning that the main event curated by Shubigi Rao will only open on December 23 while the Students’ Biennale and invited exhibitions will proceed as per schedule, beginning December 13. The inauguration of the Students’ Biennale will be held at VKL Warehouse at 10 a.m. Invited exhibitions will be held at TKM Warehouse, David Hall, Kashi Townhouse and Dutch Warehouse at 6.30 p.m. on all evenings. The venue at Ernakulam Durbar Hall Art Gallery will be open from December 14.

