Sangita Jindal, chairperson of JSW Foundation, has come on board the Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF) as a platinum benefactor with a generous grant over a five-year period, a press release here quoted KBF chairperson V. Venu as saying. The MoU between KBF and JSW Foundation marks the beginning of a long-term association with the Biennale, a biennial contemporary art event.

