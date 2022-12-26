Kochi Biennale Foundation tenders apology for lapses, promises institutional reforms

December 26, 2022 11:49 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - KOCHI

Tendering an apology to artists for operational, financial and organisational deficiencies in the conduct of the ongoing edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale (KMB), the Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF) on Monday said it was set to take a hard look at those issues in ”the first quarter of 2023 and plans to bring forth necessary institutional reforms with expert feedback and plans, so that these issues do not repeat.”

Writing to individual artists on behalf of the managing committee of the board of trustees of the KBF, Bose Krishnamachari, president of the foundation, admitted that “as an organisation with a 10-year legacy, many of those issues should not have happened. Unfortunately, poor finances, attrition of manpower, pandemic, uncertainties regarding sites, all affected us gravely.”

Over 50 artists had earlier issued a statement decrying the foundation’s lack of transparency and accountability and said that the last-minute announcement of the edition’s opening should have been avoided.

In his letter, Mr. Krishnamachari thanked the artists for reaching out to the foundation and pointing out its lapses, offering “constructive criticism”. He said the fact that the artists stood by the foundation when it had to forgo the 2020 edition proved their firm commitment to the Kochi Biennale. “Steadfast support from the artistic community is our strength, and that is what inspires us to continue with this journey,” the letter said. The KBF will take full accountability and responsibility for “operational failures, lack of interpersonal communications leaving behind an avoidable sense of neglect. As an artist-led and run biennale, we realise that we have disappointed the very core of our perspectives and ambition — the artists — and we outright acknowledge the fair criticism, positions, and feedback offered by the artists, stakeholders, supporters, and our own teams,” it added.

The letter also said that it was a grievous error of judgment that led to the eleventh-hour postponement of the opening, “which caused a great deal of misery to artists and stakeholders.”

“We realise that our lapses are indefensible, but at the same time, we do wish that they are not unforgivable. Kindly accept our sincerest apologies for all the distress occurred prior to and/or during the process of installing the exhibition,” the letter said, adding that since the biennale is open now, there is hope that it will again deliver the “unique space for creative expression, learning, conversation, and dissent.”