GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kochi-based urologist completes over 1,000 renal transplant procedures

March 26, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Urologist Sachin Joseph has successfully performed 1,018 renal transplant procedures over the past one decade.

A consultant urologist at Medical Trust Hospital in Kochi, the 45-year-old native of Cherthala joined the institution in 2014. He did his first renal transplant in 2015. On March 15, the hospital management and his well-wishers felicitated him on completing over 1,000 renal transplant procedures. He completed his MBBS from T.D. Medical College, Alappuzha, and MS (General Surgery) and MCh from Government Medical College, Kottayam.

Asked about the spike in renal transplant procedures, Dr. Joseph said there had been a rise in renal failure cases, and uncontrolled diabetes and its poor management had induced the spike.

On the age group of patients, he said a majority of cases were in the age bracket of 30 to 50 and 20 to 30. IgA nephropathy, a progressive autoimmune kidney disease, was the key factor behind the increase in renal failure cases among patients in the age group of 20 to 30, he said.

A communication issued by the management said the first kidney transplant was done on April 26, 1986. The hospital had carried out around 2,600 renal transplant procedures so far, it said.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.