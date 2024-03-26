Kochi-based urologist completes over 1,000 renal transplant procedures

March 26, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - KOCHI

Urologist Sachin Joseph has successfully performed 1,018 renal transplant procedures over the past one decade.

A consultant urologist at Medical Trust Hospital in Kochi, the 45-year-old native of Cherthala joined the institution in 2014. He did his first renal transplant in 2015. On March 15, the hospital management and his well-wishers felicitated him on completing over 1,000 renal transplant procedures. He completed his MBBS from T.D. Medical College, Alappuzha, and MS (General Surgery) and MCh from Government Medical College, Kottayam.

Asked about the spike in renal transplant procedures, Dr. Joseph said there had been a rise in renal failure cases, and uncontrolled diabetes and its poor management had induced the spike.

On the age group of patients, he said a majority of cases were in the age bracket of 30 to 50 and 20 to 30. IgA nephropathy, a progressive autoimmune kidney disease, was the key factor behind the increase in renal failure cases among patients in the age group of 20 to 30, he said.

A communication issued by the management said the first kidney transplant was done on April 26, 1986. The hospital had carried out around 2,600 renal transplant procedures so far, it said.