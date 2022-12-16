Kochi-based cybersecurity unit wins first start-up challenge at Huddle Global

December 16, 2022 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

KSUM announces financial assistance to 23 start-ups under Innovation Grant Scheme

Kochi-based cybersecurity start-up Prophaze Technologies Pvt. Ltd. won the ₹50 lakh first prize at the first edition of the Grand Kerala Startup Challenge at Huddle Global 2022 which concluded at Kovalam on Friday.

Tamil Nadu Information Technology Minister Mano Thangaraj gave away the prize at the valedictory function. The start-up’s product, Prophaze WAF, a Kubernetes-driven SD-WAF (web application firewall), is designed to help businesses to establish cybersecurity with a combination of multiple products in a single solution, a statement said.

Prophaze Technologies was founded by Rajeevan Thoppil Vaisakh and Lakshmi Das in 2019.

Second prize

NyQuest Innovation Labs Pvt. Ltd., founded by Vinod Gopal and Harsh Mohan, won the second prize, a scale-up seed loan of ₹25 lakh.

The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), the organisers of the tech conclave, had received 21 applications for the Start-up Challenge. The KSUM also announced financial assistance to 23 start-ups under the Innovation Grant Scheme of the State government. The KSUM had received 859 applications for the innovation grant for 2022-23.

