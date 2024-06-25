GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kochi airport all set to receive Hajj pilgrims returning to Kerala

Published - June 25, 2024 08:04 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Elaborate arrangements have been made for receiving Hajj pilgrims who return to Kerala after the pilgrimage, according to the Kochi airport authorities. The pilgrims are expected to reach Kochi from July 10.

The first flight, which will bring 289 passengers, is expected to reach Kochi from Jeddah at 2.15 a.m. on July 10. Special counters have been set up for speedy customs and immigration clearance. Facilities for easy collection of baggage and holy water have also been readied. Holy water to be distributed to the pilgrims can be collected from the special counters set up at the airport, according to a communication.

This Hajj pilgrim season witnessed 4,778 pilgrims travelling from Kochi. A Hajj camp spreading over one-lakh square feet was earlier set up for the pilgrims near the airport.

The airport had also made special arrangements for Sabarimala pilgrims this season. Food counters, pre-paid taxi counters, and a help desk of the Travancore Devaswom Board were set up at the airport.

Kerala / Kochi

