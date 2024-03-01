ADVERTISEMENT

Kochi added to WHO global network of age-friendly cities, says Mayor

March 01, 2024 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

 

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has added Kochi as a member of its global network of age-friendly cities and communities.

The recognition, according to Mayor M. Anilkumar, is an acknowledgement of the work undertaken by the Kochi Corporation over the past three years in creating the basic infrastructure for the elderly, besides a conducive environment for their physical and mental well-being. He said the Corporation had made public buildings elderly-friendly and facilitated their social life, made healthcare available to them, and devised plans in collaboration with colleges to provide them training in modern technology, besides launching senior taxi service and day homes.

The WHO website says age-friendly cities or communities featured accessible and safe road and transport infrastructure, barrier-free access to buildings and houses, and public seating and sanitary facilities. They also enable people to stay active, stay connected and contribute to their community’s economic, social and cultural life.

