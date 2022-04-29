KOA Expo begins in capital city

12-day event being held as part of Kerala Olympic Games

Excise Minister M.V. Govindan inaugurated KOA Expo 2022 here on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister complimented the Kerala Olympic Association (KOA) for being the first sports organisation in the country to hold a mega sports event at the State level.

Various government and private organisations will participate in KOA Expo 2022, which is being held as part of the Kerala Olympic Games scheduled to be held from April 30 to May 10. Flower show and various cultural programmes by well-known artists will be held during the 12-day expo at Kanakkakunnu Palace here.

V. Sunil Kumar, KOA president, in his presidential address said the Kerala Olympics was result of six months of planning and hard work and said it was an important milestone in the history of Kerala sports.