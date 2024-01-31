ADVERTISEMENT

K.O. Joseph, cinema theatre owner from Kozhikode, dies after fall

January 31, 2024 02:21 pm | Updated 02:21 pm IST - Kozhikode

K.O. Joseph, popularly known as Abhilash Kunjoonju, was admitted to a hospital on January 30 night after he sustained serious injuries after a fall at a commercial building in Malappuram

The Hindu Bureau

K.O. Joseph

K.O. Joseph, owner of eight cinema theatres in Kozhikode district, including the popular Coronation Multiplex Theatre in Kozhikode city, died at a private hospital in Thrissur on January 31 (Wednesday) morning. He was 74.

Mr. Joseph, popularly known as Abhilash Kunjoonju, was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday night after he sustained serious injuries following a fall around 9.45 p.m. The incident happened at a commercial building owned by one of his friends at Changaramkulam in Malappuram district. Mr. Joseph had a stopover there while on his way back to Kozhikode from Ernakulam.

According to sources, Mr. Joseph entered the film industry by setting up Abhilash Theatre at his home town of Mukkom in Kozhikode. He also owns Rose Theatre there. He had also been elected as a functionary of the Theatre Owners’ Association.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

His mortal remains will be taken to Mukkom on Wednesday night. The last rites are expected to be held on Thursday (February 1).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US