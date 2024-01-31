K.O. Joseph, cinema theatre owner from Kozhikode, dies after fall

January 31, 2024 02:21 pm | Updated 02:21 pm IST - Kozhikode

K.O. Joseph, owner of eight cinema theatres in Kozhikode district, including the popular Coronation Multiplex Theatre in Kozhikode city, died at a private hospital in Thrissur on January 31 (Wednesday) morning. He was 74.

Mr. Joseph, popularly known as Abhilash Kunjoonju, was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday night after he sustained serious injuries following a fall around 9.45 p.m. The incident happened at a commercial building owned by one of his friends at Changaramkulam in Malappuram district. Mr. Joseph had a stopover there while on his way back to Kozhikode from Ernakulam.

According to sources, Mr. Joseph entered the film industry by setting up Abhilash Theatre at his home town of Mukkom in Kozhikode. He also owns Rose Theatre there. He had also been elected as a functionary of the Theatre Owners’ Association.

His mortal remains will be taken to Mukkom on Wednesday night. The last rites are expected to be held on Thursday (February 1).

