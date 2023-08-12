Knowledge should be made accessible to everyone, says CM

August 12, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Reiterating the government’s commitment to make development, technology, knowledge and welfare available to everyone, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the idea of freedom becomes meaningful when it is experienced by everyone in all its senses. He was speaking at the Tagore theatre here on Saturday after inaugurating the four-day ‘Freedom Fest 2023: Knowledge, Innovation, Technology’ event organised by various organisations promoting the concept of knowledge freedom, with the support of the State government. A large number of students from campuses across the State participated in the event.

“In this era of rapid technological growth, there is a tendency for access to some knowledge to be confined to certain sections of society only. It sets back the very vision of sustainable development. Knowledge should be used as a common weapon for the advancement of mankind, rather than as a tool for profiteering. The concept of freedom of knowledge is well accepted in Kerala, because the people here have a tendency to imbibe positive, progressive developments from around the globe. But we have some financial and spatial limitations in acquiring and applying modern technologies. Kerala chose to work with the idea of free software to overcome these limitations,” said Mr. Vijayan.

He said that for freedom of knowledge to become a reality, there should be public-spirited interventions in the production, application and distribution of knowledge. He spoke of the government’s steps towards this aim, including the launch of the KFON Internet service to ensure universal Internet access, setting up of smart classrooms in all constituencies and the implementation of the complete e-governance programme to streamline government services. Steps have been taken to transform classrooms into knowledge creating spaces rather than be mere centres of knowledge distribution.

₹3,500 crore for R&D

“The State government has set aside ₹3,500 crore for research and development in the Budget. It is also intended to revise the research activities carried out in universities and other research institutions in a timely manner. To prepare better research papers, researchers will have all necessary support. Post-doctoral research is also encouraged. In addition to all this, translational research labs are being set up to transform research results in a way that is useful to the general public. It is being set up at a cost of ₹200 crore in 10 universities,” he said.

Revised textbooks

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty, who presided over the function, said that district-level freedom fests for schoolchildren. He said the Union government is cleansing uncomfortable historical facts from school textbooks. However, Kerala has decided to teach these deleted portions in the schools here. These revised textbooks will reach the students after Onam, he said.

Julian Gordon, Vice President (Asia Pacific), Linux foundation, who delivered the keynote address, said the foundation has the goal to create the greatest shared technology investment in history by enabling open collaboration across companies, developers and users. Projects like open source software foundation, Falco and hyperledger foundation have used the Linux foundation as their base.

The hyperledger foundation is an open source global ecosystem for enterprise grade Blockchain technologies. Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Spydra are some of its general members in India. In collaboration with Hyperledger Foundation and Amazon Web Services (AWS), Infosys will explore the transformation opportunities in front of governments to leapfrog to digital, decentralised, and secure citizen experiences. The Open SSF (open source software foundation) helps to secure the software supply chain for the global good and aims at development, testing, fundraising and infrastructure, he said.

Mr. Vijayan presented the Best Participating Institution Award to the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram.

