Knowledge Mission to organise skill fair in Wayanad

December 08, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - KALPETTA

The Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission (KKEM) is organising a district-level skill fair at St. Mary’s College Auditorium, Sulthan Bathery, in Wayanad on December 13.

Various events such as an exhibition on skill development training programmes, registration for various job opportunities and spot registration in career development services of the Mission, skill scholarships, internships and apprenticeships would be held in connection with the programme, the organisers said in a release here.

For details, contact phone number - 0471-2737881.

