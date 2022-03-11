Knowledge economy, skill development and infra to drive growth

Budget takes into consideration specific requirements of Kerala

The Budget was one that was based on optimism and hope. While major thrust was on the health sector in the previous budget, this year’s State Budget focusses on knowledge economy, skill development and infrastructure development in order to spur economic growth.

The Budget takes into consideration the specific requirements of Kerala which are slightly different compared to other Indian States; the development model proposed is the ‘Kerala Model’ to achieve growth while ensuring environment conservation, sustainability in development and social justice. This also forms the central theme of the 14th Five-Year Plan of Kerala.

Key announcements with respect to education, industries, infrastructure, agriculture and tourism sector that trigger employment generation, prevent brain drain and have power to catapult the State’s development are:

Education - The government aims at radical changes in the higher education sector. An amount of ₹ 100 crore will be made available through the KIIFB for this project. The State plan outlay set apart for the education sector during 2022-23 is ₹2546.07 crore. Four science parks are being established in the State at an investment of ₹1,000 crore.

Knowledge economy and skill development - The government started the Knowledge Economy Mission for providing 20 lakh employment opportunities under the knowledge economy sector. The basic aim of the mission is to establish a strong skill infrastructure ecosystem in the State. Apart from this, subsidies and other facilities will be extended to future entrepreneurs for the first five years for establishing the units.

Additionally, it is important to have an environment conducive for industries, corporates and entrepreneurs to be able to attract businesses to the State. In this regard, previous year’s Budget provision for the industries sector was ₹1,058.38 crore which now stands enhanced to ₹1,226.66 crore. An amount of ₹332.53 crore is earmarked for KINFRA (Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation) during the financial year 2022-23 for various activities. It is expected to provide direct employment to 22,000 and indirect employment to 80,000 individuals.

For infrastructure support, the below plans provide a major boost.

1. An amount of ₹100 crore will be additionally provided for the project through KIIFB to expand Technopark, Technocity, Infopark and other IT centres, a corpus fund of ₹200 crore will be set apart under KIIFB for the construction of industrial facilitation parks

2. An amount of ₹1,000 crore will be earmarked from the KIIFB land acquisition pool for acquiring land to set up IT parks in Kollam, Kannur and parks in other areas

3. “Major Infrastructural Developmental Projects” (MIDP), amount of ₹ 2000 crore will be provided through KIIFB.

4. The total Budget outlay for the transport sector is enhanced from ₹ 1,444.25 crore to ₹ 1,788.67 crore. The K-Rail project, 529.4-km semi-high-speed rail line SilverLine from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod

Entrepreneurship

The year 2022-23 will be celebrated as “Entrepreneurship year” with the motto “My enterprise, Nations’ pride”. It is targeted to create one lakh new enterprises by the joint effort of various departments and around three to five lakh job opportunities can be provided.

Additionally, creation of two hubs — electronic hardware technologies hub and a green mobility technology hub — also is intended for driving the entrepreneurial spirit.

Considering Kerala’s inherent strength in diverse sectors it is proposed to raise a venture capital fund in Green Shoe for startups with a limit of ₹250 crore.

Rural development

The total outlay for the rural development sector is ₹6,096.30 crore which is ₹130 crore more than the previous year’s allocation. Here too, employment generation and self-sufficiency have been given focus with the below plans:

1. Employment to two lakh individuals through various employment generation schemes

2. Employment to 8 lakh youths in the next five years by imparting them with necessary job-oriented skill training with the cooperation of Local Self-Government under the ‘Naipunya Keralam’ project.

3. Loan to the tune of ₹500 crore will be made available to the members of auxiliary groups such as Kudumbashree with a low rate of interest for earning their livelihood, developing local economy, and poverty alleviation

Agriculture

One of the major occupations of the State is agriculture and it has not been neglected. The total allocation for agriculture is ₹881.96 crore which is ₹48 crore more than that of the previous year. An amount of ₹100 crore is allocated from the KIIFB for starting 10 mini-food parks having facilities to produce and market Kerala’s own produces.

Other initiatives such as establishing 2,000 Wi-Fi hotspots across the State to increase the reach of government services to citizens, schemes such as ‘One Panchayat – One Destination’, viability gap funding to attract private entrepreneurs to tourism sector, and renovation/rejuvenation of existing destinations/ products, e-mobility promotion fund etc., will facilitate ease of doing business.

The suggested plans are indicative of a growth-oriented Budget, wishing the government and the State the best in implementing the plans till the last mile which is what would ultimately deliver results.

( Venkatraman Venkateswaran is Group President & CFO, Federal Bank)