Knowledge Economy Mission to provide skill training and employment to LIFE housing beneficiaries

March 08, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Livelihood, Inclusion and Financial Empowerment (LIFE) Housing Mission along with the Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission is set to launch an initiative to provide skill training and generate employment for LIFE housing scheme beneficiaries. Ensuring means of livelihood for the beneficiaries is one of the stated objectives of the LIFE Mission. As part of the ‘Step-up’ campaign, deserving beneficiaries will be registered in the Digital Workforce Management System (DWMS), provided various skill training with the help of various government departments and support extended to be placed in a suitable job.

Members of beneficiary families of the LIFE project, between the ages of 18 to 59, will be eligible for the project, aimed at shaping the aspirants to meet the needs of the evolving job market. According to the studies conducted by the Knowledge Economy Mission, though the number of educated and technically knowledgable persons have increased among the population which constitutes the housing scheme’s beneficiaries, their representation in the job market has not proportionally increased.

The targeted population for the project will especially be those who have completed plus two or above. Residential training or online training will be provided in various phases for the beneficiaries across the State till 2026. Special job fairs will be held in the districts for these beneficiaries after their training programme.

The government’s workforce management system, DWMS, which connects employers and aspirants, will also be a platform to provide employment opportunities for the beneficiaries. They will also be helped to land freelance jobs, work from home and work near home opportunities, gig work and opportunities that are reported in private institutions within each local body limit.

Block-level committees, consisting of the president, secretary, welfare standing committee chairperson, block panchayat members and block panchayat secretary will be formed, to identify the beneficiaries and to facilitate their registration. District-level committee and a core group consisting of Life Mission and Knowledge Economy Mission officials will co-ordinate the activities. The registered aspirants will be provided a general training, focussed skill training, personality development training and internship opportunities.