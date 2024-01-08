Knowledge economy mission to offer free training in film technology

January 08, 2024 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission is launching a free training programme in film technology for women and transgender women to improve their employability in the sector.

The mission is joining hands with the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy to offer the programme in production management, lighting, art and design, costume, makeup, post-production supervision, and marketing and publicity.

Selected persons will be given free training, lodging as well as stipend for six months. The selected candidates will be initially exposed to an orientation workshop. The shortlisted trainees will be given free training. The pressnote said the training was expected to open up job opportunities in various companies.

The last date for applying is January 15. For details, visit info@knowledgemission.co.in.